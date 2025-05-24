Gentleman Jack: Northern Ballet project based on life of Anne Lister to be performed next year

A new ballet based on the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister is set to be performed at the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford next year.

As Northern Ballet's first large-scale commission since 2021 and the first under Artistic Director Federico Bonelli, Gentleman Jack marks a significant milestone for the organisation.

This new ballet will explore the narrative of this fiercely independent woman who defied societal norms and expectations, presenting a unique opportunity to tell her story through the powerful medium of dance.

Halifax diarist Anne Lister was a landowner and lived at Shibden Hall in the 19th century. The story of her life was brought to our screens on the hit TV show Gentleman Jack.

Anne Lister's remarkable life inspired the hugely popular and critically acclaimed BBC/HBO series, Gentleman Jack, written by Sally Wainwright and starring Suranne Jones.

The series, which premiered in 2019, brought her story to a global audience and highlighted her relationships with other women.

Now, Northern Ballet bring this narrative centring on a gay woman to the classical ballet stage.

Artistic Director Federico Bonelli said: "Northern Ballet is renowned for our expert storytelling and mastery of ballet technique, and this production will be no exception.

"Like many, I first became aware of Anne Lister through the BBC drama in 2019 and have been fascinated by how the traditionally gendered language of classical ballet could be adapted to convey her story.

“As an organisation, our aim is to break down barriers to world class ballet for larger and more diverse audiences.

"It is my vision to diversify the stories represented in ballet and add to the landscape of the dance sector through stories that connect with audiences.

"Anne Lister’s story, the story of someone many call the first modern lesbian, is a perspective we rarely see represented through ballet.

"With her connection to our home in Yorkshire it feels like a perfect fit, and I am thrilled that Annabelle Lopez Ochoa will choreograph this ballet alongside a talented creative team."

Creative Consultant Sally Wainwright said: "It's so exciting to see Anne Lister's influence and legacy continue to expand and for her life and writing to reach new audiences.

"What a thrilling opportunity to present Anne Lister to the world in a brand-new way."

Gentleman Jack is coming to the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford from September 3 and 5 2026