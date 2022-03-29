Gentleman Jack series two trailer promises plenty of drama and more stunning scenery

The Sally Wainwright drama, based on the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister, will pick up where series one left off.

A trailer released for the upcoming eight episodes teases drama, scandal and love triangles.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picking up in 1834, all eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous.

The series begins on BBC One on Sunday, April 10 at 9pm.

The eight-part series is a Lookout Point production for the BBC, co-produced with HBO.

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Sam Taylor