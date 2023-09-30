Get a taste of what Calderdale has to offer at pop-up food and drink event at Halifax Borough Market
The 2023 Calderdale Food Gathering is taking place in the historic surroundings of the Albany Arcade at Halifax Borough Market on Thursday 5 October, from 1pm to 6pm. The event will be opened by the Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ashley Evans.
The event will include a local produce market, food and drink outlets, workshops, demonstrations and information points providing advice and information about sustainable food, climate action and cost of living support.
There will also be the opportunity for people to meet and chat to local community groups, affordable food hubs, growing and cooking projects, community kitchens, food producers and local traders - all in addition to the wonderful array of traders and permanent stalls within the Borough Market.
The Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “The upcoming Calderdale Food Gathering is an opportunity to celebrate local food and for people to come together and enjoy the diverse food and drink offerings in Calderdale.
“The Albany Arcade in the Borough Market will host a variety of stalls for people to enjoy, with fresh produce, local food and drinks businesses and information stalls. There will also be workshops demonstrations and information stalls for people to find out more about good food and inspire meals to recreate at home. The event will complement the existing offer at the Borough Market, which prides itself on providing locally-sourced produce.
“We’re proud to support the Calderdale Food Network and their mission to make sustainable local food available to all. By promoting local producers, improving access to good food and inspiring people to eat more local produce, the Food Gathering event also supports our priorities to tackle the climate emergency and reduce inequalities.”
The Calderdale Food Network was established in 2017 and aims to make affordable, good food a defining characteristic of Calderdale, it works in partnership with Calderdale Council, local communities, businesses and local organisations to establish a culture of good food.
Their efforts have led to Calderdale being part of the Sustainable Food Places network, a national award programme which recognises and celebrates efforts to promote healthy and sustainable food. The borough currently holds the bronze award and is working towards progressing to silver level.
Tom Andrews, Director of Sustainable Food Places, said: “At the heart of the Sustainable Food Places programme is a belief that good food is a right not a privilege and this principle is clearly evident in everything the borough has done. Calderdale stands out as a shining example of just what can be achieved when people work together to make healthy and sustainable food a defining characteristic of where they live.”