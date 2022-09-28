Giant crane in Halifax town centre is bringing machines vital to Calderdale's industrial past back to museum
A giant crane can be seen in Halifax town centre today (Wednesday) as machines vital to Calderdale’s past return.
Calderdale Industrial Museum is welcoming the return of the machines, which are being lifted into the top floor of the venue by a large crane.
The machines will join other items which tell the story of Calderdale’s industrial past to the museum’s visitors
Tim Kirker, Collections Director at Calderdale Industrial Museum Association (CIMA), said: “When volunteers took over the running of the museum from Calderdale Council, they were in the process of sorting the top floor of the museum. All of the machines were in storage.
“It was always the plan to bring them back to be use them in demonstrations for visitors.
“The return of the machines is massive because worsted wool and manufacture is what Calderdale is built on.”
The return of the machinery will fill a gap in the borough's history at the museum.