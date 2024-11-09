An all-day festival brimming with grassroots talent is taking place in Sowerby Bridge.

Noise in the Valley is a free celebration of local music which will be held on Saturday, November 16 across four venues in Sowerby Bridge – Fire and Water, Hollins Mill, The Puzzle Hall and The Blind Pig.

The line-up features a mix of young and upcoming bands alongside much more established Yorkshire acts and DJs.

The performers will be split across the four venues with no overlaps and the festival will culminate with an intimate headline set by legendary Leeds band Pulled Apart By Horses.

A host of grassroots acts will perform in Sowerby Bridge

Noise in the Valley is organised by Halifax band The Tall Trees, consisting of Ben Warrington, Aaron McLaughlin and John Simmons-Powell.

They have been receiving guidance from Julie Hall - proprietor of The Blind Pig and The Turks Head – and Andy Abbott - writer, musician and arts organiser.

The event is funded by Culturedale and will be part of the Youth Music Takeover programme.

Andy said: “Noise in The Valley is a real, honest celebration of grassroots music.

"The joyous atmosphere reflects the care and enthusiasm the curators (The Tall Trees) have for the music, the venues and the area.

"In the current climate, we vitally need an event brimming with energy and underpinned by a wholehearted belief in the power of mostly-noisy rock bands to bring people together for a life-affirming collective experience in the crevice of a Northern mill town!”

Other acts include Mr Shiraz, well-known Halifax busker Frankie Porter and No Hands DJs.

For more details and performance times, visit https://www.facebook.com/NoiseInTheValleyFest/