Newly crowned British Open Championship winners, Brighouse and Rastrick Band, will present a massed bands concert at Huddersfield Town Hall on Saturday, October 25, featuring one of the world’s best cornet players.

Roger Webster has captivated audiences across the globe with his virtuoso technique, artistry and stage presence.

His illustrious career spans decades, including principal cornet roles with Black Dyke Band and Grimethorpe Colliery Band, solo performances with leading orchestras, and acclaimed recordings that have become benchmarks in brass music.

A former professor at the Royal Northern College of Music, Roger is also a respected psychologist and educator, known for his insights into performance psychology and musical excellence.

Brighouse and Rastrick Band with the British Open Shield

Guest ensembles Hade Edge Band and Meltham and Meltham Mills Band will join Brighouse and Rastrick for the concert, which has the theme “Lord of the Dance – Dances from around the globe”.

A spokesperson said: “It promises a thrilling journey through rhythm and movement, celebrating the universal language of dance through brass.

“From fiery Latin grooves to elegant European waltzes, audiences can expect a kaleidoscope of styles performed with precision and passion.

“This is more than a concert – it’s a celebration of musical mastery, community spirit and the enduring power of live performance.

“Whether you're a seasoned brass enthusiast or a newcomer to the genre, this event is not to be missed.”

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 4pm, are available from the Kirklees Box Office.

Last month, Brighouse and Rastrick Band won the British Open title for the second time in four years, and the eighth time overall.

Band members Ashley Marston and Chris Robertson also picked up individual awards at the championships.