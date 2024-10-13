Half-term events in Calderdale: Pumpkin picking comes to Halifax town centre thanks to new pumpkin patch
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pumpkin picking is coming to Halifax this half-term.
Discover Halifax is hosting a pumpkin patch and inviting families to take their pick, with wheelbarrows for little ones and a scarecrow entertaining visitors.
The event takes place on Tuesday, October 29 between 10am and 2pm.
Admission is £2.50 per child and can be booked at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/discover-halifax-pumpkin-patch-tickets-1042086337287
Discover Halifax has also teamed up with the Culturedale team who will be hosting pumpkin carving, mask making and a storyteller on the same day, at an additional cost, in Halifax Borough Market.