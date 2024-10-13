Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pumpkin picking is coming to Halifax this half-term.

Discover Halifax is hosting a pumpkin patch and inviting families to take their pick, with wheelbarrows for little ones and a scarecrow entertaining visitors.

The event takes place on Tuesday, October 29 between 10am and 2pm.

Admission is £2.50 per child and can be booked at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/discover-halifax-pumpkin-patch-tickets-1042086337287

Discover Halifax has also teamed up with the Culturedale team who will be hosting pumpkin carving, mask making and a storyteller on the same day, at an additional cost, in Halifax Borough Market.