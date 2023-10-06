There’ll be some interesting and unusual creatures on show at Halifax Borough Market this half-term.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The historic market hall is hosting an animal roadshow on Friday, November 3.

A host of exotic animals will be there to see and learn about, including snakes and spiders.

The event is free and interactive and aimed at children.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax Borough Market

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details, visit Halifax Borough Market’s Facebook page.

You can also email marketsd@calderdale.gov.uk to find out more information.