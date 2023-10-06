News you can trust since 1853
Half-term events in Halifax: Here's when exotic animals are coming to Halifax Borough Market for free kids' event

There’ll be some interesting and unusual creatures on show at Halifax Borough Market this half-term.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:47 BST
The historic market hall is hosting an animal roadshow on Friday, November 3.

A host of exotic animals will be there to see and learn about, including snakes and spiders.

The event is free and interactive and aimed at children.

    For more details, visit Halifax Borough Market’s Facebook page.

    You can also email marketsd@calderdale.gov.uk to find out more information.

    Yesterday the market hosted the Calderdale Food Gathering, showcasing producers and traders of Calderdale.

