News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Halifax audiences will be the stars of the show as a play with an interactive twist comes to Victoria Theatre Halifax

The Importance of Being… Earnest? will is coming to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Saturday, November 18 as part of a UK tour.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 11:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After two acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe runs the interactive twist on this classic comedy will make Halifax audiences the true stars of the show.

The play’s debut UK tour has a cast that includes including Lucy Trodd, a founding member of Olivier Award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Amy Cooke-Hodgeson, a founding member of award-winning comedy hit Austentatious, and Tom Bulpett, who starred in The Play That Goes Wrong in the West End.

Read More
Read more: 24 pictures showing life in Halifax and Calderdale in the 1980s
The Importance of Being… Earnest? will is coming to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Saturday, November 18 as part of a UK tour. Picture: MannBrosThe Importance of Being… Earnest? will is coming to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Saturday, November 18 as part of a UK tour. Picture: MannBros
The Importance of Being… Earnest? will is coming to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Saturday, November 18 as part of a UK tour. Picture: MannBros
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    In this twist on a much-loved classic the show with the actor playing Ernest in Oscar Wilde’s famed farce fails to arrive on cue.

    In an effort to ‘save the show’ a real audience member is quickly cast in the lead role.

    Creative director Simon Paris said: “Our version of Earnest is very different in that we are presenting a traditional take of the play until the lead actor playing Ernest Worthing fails to arrive.

    "The director then casts a real audience member, gets them into a microphone and costume, and they play Ernest for the whole show. Throughout the show, the rest of the cast drop out one by one and are all replaced with audience members.

    "It is completely as mad as it sounds.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "...Earnest? came about through the idea of offering unsuspecting audience members the chance to step out of their comfort zone, take a risk and become a star.”

    For more information visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

    Related topics:HalifaxVictoria TheatreWest End