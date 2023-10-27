Halifax audiences will be the stars of the show as a play with an interactive twist comes to Victoria Theatre Halifax

The Importance of Being… Earnest? will is coming to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Saturday, November 18 as part of a UK tour.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After two acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe runs the interactive twist on this classic comedy will make Halifax audiences the true stars of the show.

The play’s debut UK tour has a cast that includes including Lucy Trodd, a founding member of Olivier Award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Amy Cooke-Hodgeson, a founding member of award-winning comedy hit Austentatious, and Tom Bulpett, who starred in The Play That Goes Wrong in the West End.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Importance of Being… Earnest? will is coming to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Saturday, November 18 as part of a UK tour. Picture: MannBros

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this twist on a much-loved classic the show with the actor playing Ernest in Oscar Wilde’s famed farce fails to arrive on cue.

In an effort to ‘save the show’ a real audience member is quickly cast in the lead role.

Creative director Simon Paris said: “Our version of Earnest is very different in that we are presenting a traditional take of the play until the lead actor playing Ernest Worthing fails to arrive.

"The director then casts a real audience member, gets them into a microphone and costume, and they play Ernest for the whole show. Throughout the show, the rest of the cast drop out one by one and are all replaced with audience members.

"It is completely as mad as it sounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"...Earnest? came about through the idea of offering unsuspecting audience members the chance to step out of their comfort zone, take a risk and become a star.”