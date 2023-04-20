Halifax-born West End star is set to perform in solo concert at music festival next month

On Sunday, May 14 at 3pm four time Olivier-award nominated actress Emma Williams, originally from Bradshaw, Halifax will perform a solo show of Musical Theatre hits from the past and the present.

Emma has enjoyed a hugely successfully career to date, performing in West End shows including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, (starring alongside Michael Ball), Mrs Henderson Presents, and Half a Sixpence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma said: I'm so thrilled to finally be coming home to do a solo concert here in Yorkshire.

Emma Williams

Most Popular

"My last was over twenty years ago, before I became a professional, so I’m excited to not only see so many familiar faces in friends and family, but to be able to share a few stories from two decades as a leading lady in the West End.

"The support of my home community has always been paramount; from learning my craft to giving me the confidence to pursue it as a career. Now it’s time to bring it all back home and say a little thank you on the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma will be performing songs from current shows including Waitress, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Come From Away, as well as classic shows like My Fair Lady, Oklahoma and Into The Woods.

The &Piano Music Festival, based in Slaithwaite, Huddersfield, presents its biggest festival yet between May 6 and 21, as part of the Kirklees Year of Music 2023.

Flashback to last year's festival

Some of the festival’s other events include a night of classical music on May 6, a Performance Pub on May 18 and a performance from Leeds-based Piano Quintet Avenue Ensemble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad