Parkinson’s UK’s Halifax branch is hosting a fundraising event this weekend and is inviting residents to come along and enjoy the fun.

On Wednesday, a floral celebration evening took place at Upper Edge Baptist Chapel in Rastrick, featuring a special guest florist who will create two large floral arrangements and a wreath using seasonal plants.

And the festivities continue with the Autumn Fayre on Saturday, from 2pm to 4pm, at Halifax Elim Church, Hall Street. This event will offer a variety of stalls showcasing local crafts and products.

Funds raised will be dedicated to supporting people living with Parkinson’s in Halifax, ensuring they maintain access to vital services and local resources.

Rebecca Craft, local volunteer officer at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Our volunteers in Halifax make a real difference to people in the area living with Parkinson’s. These fundraising events allow them to provide a range of classes for their community, including singing and golf.

"They also hold regular social meetings at Halifax Elim Church and Shibden Park, and I would encourage anyone in the area who is affected by Parkinson’s to come along and say hello.”

Jo Caldicott, branch chair of Parkinson’s UK’s Halifax support group, said: “It is such a pleasure to be able to showcase the talents of some of our local creatives at these events, and last time we ran a floral celebration it raised over £1,000 for the branch.

"We spend that entirely on supporting people with Parkinson’s, their families, friends and carers in the Halifax area, and I am always blown away by the generosity of our community.”

For more information about the Halifax Branch, contact Ian Barraclough on 01422 256521 or [email protected].