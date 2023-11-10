News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Christmas events: Festive fun and entertainment at Halifax Borough Market

Halifax Borough Market is planning a host of festive fun to help get people into the Christmas spirit.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT
The Victorian market will have decorated stalls and all sorts of gift ideas, from cheese and chocolates to wine and wine and craft beer.

And there will be some festive entertainment, starting on Saturday, November 25 with music from Hebden Junior Brass Band.

On Saturday, December 2 stallholders will be expanding into Halifax town centre with a Christmas market on Southgate, and on Saturday, December 16 there will be face painting and seasonal activities in the market.

    Stallholders at Halifax Borough Market are getting into the festive spirit

    And on Saturday, December 23, Orange Box Choir will perform.

    The market will also be hosting an elf trail with prizes including the chance to win a bumper hamper.

    For more details, visit Halifax Borough Market’s Facebook page.

    Meantime, The Piece Hall is hosting Christmas markets from today to Sunday as well as Friday, November 17 to Sunday, November 19 and Friday, November 24 to Sunday, November 26.

