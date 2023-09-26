Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A festive feast of entertainment has been announced today featuring more than 50 spectacular gigs, shows, workshops and events.

Stars appearing in the spiegeltent will include Julian Lloyd Webber, Martin Kemp, Kimberley Wyatt from The Pussycat Dolls, Chris Difford from Squeeze, PP Arnold, The Haggis Horns and boxer Johnny Nelson.

The historic courtyard will be transformed into a winter wonderland with a 45ft Christmas tree, a vintage big wheel and Victorian carousel.

Christmas at The Piece Hall is set to be bumper this year

And there will be some feel-good family events, craft workshops and the return of the Christmas markets.

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson, said: “This year’s Christmas programme is spectacular!

"With performances from iconic stars from the worlds of pop, rock, classical and dance, there is something for all tastes.

"And with family workshops, Christmas parties and children’s theatre there’s something for all ages too!

Martin Kemp is returning to Halifax's Piece Hall

"We’re evoking the true spirit of a traditional Christmas with our vintage rides, spiegeltent and classic tree.”

Other acts include house music legend DJ Terry Farley, The Mersey Beatles, Ellie Sax, Elland Silver Band and Dick and Dom.

There will also be a highly-anticipated Loafers Christmas Party with acoustic performances from The Seahorses’ Chris Helme and Nigel Clark from Dodgy, alongside indie and Northern Soul DJ sets.

The season gets off to a cracker of a start in November with the ever-popular Christmas Markets.

Running from Friday through to Sunday on the last three weekends of the month, there will be musical entertainment and late-night opening and more than 50 stalls of the very best local artisan products.

The Spiegeltent will also host festive arts and crafts workshops for families to make decorations, cards and keepsakes – some free of charge.

Adult workshops – including wreath and candle making, lino and Indian woodblock printing – are bookable in The Dinsdale room in November.

Event tickets go on general sale at noon on Friday, September 29 from www.thepiecehall.co.uk.

Club 1779 members have exclusive access to a pre-sale for all shows from 10am on Thursday.

Here is everything that is planned:

November

Piece Hall Christmas Markets – November 10-12, 17-19 and 24-25

Christmas Crafts in The Dinsdale Room:

11 – Glass Decorations Adult Workshop (16+)

12 – Aromatherapy Candle-making Adult Workshop (16+)

24 – Indian Woodblock Printing Adult Workshop (16+)

25 – Winter Wreath-making Adult Workshop (16+)

26 – Lino Printing Cards Adult Workshop (16+)

December

1 – Julian and Jiaxin Lloyd-Webber

2 – Chris Difford; Born to be Wild Child Festive Party

3 – Loafers presents: Northern Soul Party; Textile Wreath Workshop (16+); Family Felting Workshop

4 – Johnny Nelson

5 – Sheffield Community Choi

6 – Lea Roberts and Friends; Textile Wreath Making Workshop (16+)

7 – Bazzey's Bingo

8 – Loafers Presents: PP Arnold

9 – Dick and Dom DJ set; Nick Cope’s Family Show

10 – The Mersey Beatles; Elland Silver Band

11 – A Christmas Carol (Calder Theatre School)

12 – Alternative Christmas Movies Marathon

13 – The Comedy Store

14 – A Night of James Bond

15 - Loafers Christmas Party

16 – Ellie Sax and Friends; Jump Jive and Wail; Family Christmas Card Workshop

17 – Mambo King; Halifax Choral Society and Black Dyke Ensemble

18 – Craig Charles DJ set

19 - Yuletide with The Landlubbers

20 – Yorkshire Symphony and The Four Seasons The Nutcracker Storytelling

21 – Martin Kemp

22 – Kimberly Wyatt DJ set; Marcia Brown workshops; Chris Mould drawing workshops

23 – Haggis Horns and DJ Mark Crossley; Family Decoration Workshop; Family Decoration Workshop

24 – Kirsty's Poptastic Singalong; Carols under the Tree

27 – Live Killers

28 – John Altman

29 – The Frou Frou Club with Cabaret Against the Machine

30- DJ Graeme Park/Silent Disco - Family Edition