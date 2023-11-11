News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Christmas events: Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt, Dick and Dom, Martin Kemp, Craig Charles in Halifax as Piece Hall kicks off its festive season

Chtistmas has arrived at Halifax’s Piece Hall.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:01 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 17:53 GMT
A festive feast of entertainment featuring more than 50 spectacular gigs, shows, workshops and events starts this weekend with the first of three Christmas markets.

And in December, the spiegeltent will return to host stars including Julian Lloyd Webber, Martin Kemp, Kimberley Wyatt from The Pussycat Dolls, Chris Difford from Squeeze, PP Arnold, The Haggis Horns and boxer Johnny Nelson.

The historic courtyard has already been transformed into a winter wonderland with a 45ft Christmas tree, a big wheel and Victorian carousel.

    Kimberley Wyatt from the Pussycat Dolls will be coming to Halifax's Piece HallKimberley Wyatt from the Pussycat Dolls will be coming to Halifax's Piece Hall
    And there will be some feel-good family events and craft workshops.

    CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson, said: “This year’s Christmas programme is spectacular!

    "With performances from iconic stars from the worlds of pop, rock, classical and dance, there is something for all tastes.

    "And with family workshops, Christmas parties and children’s theatre there’s something for all ages too!

    Dick and Dom are among those performing in the speigeltentDick and Dom are among those performing in the speigeltent
    "We’re evoking the true spirit of a traditional Christmas with our vintage rides, spiegeltent and classic tree.”

    Other acts include house music legend DJ Terry Farley, The Mersey Beatles, Ellie Sax, Elland Silver Band and Dick and Dom.

    There will also be a highly-anticipated Loafers Christmas Party with acoustic performances from The Seahorses’ Chris Helme and Nigel Clark from Dodgy, alongside indie and Northern Soul DJ sets.

    The Christmas markets will run Friday to Sunday. The first started yesterday and they will also take place for the forthcoming two weekends, featuring musical entertainment, late-night opening and more than 50 stalls of the very best local artisan products.

    Christmas at The Piece Hall is set to be bumper this yearChristmas at The Piece Hall is set to be bumper this year
    The Spiegeltent will also host festive arts and crafts workshops for families to make decorations, cards and keepsakes – some free of charge.

    Adult workshops – including wreath and candle making, lino and Indian woodblock printing – are bookable in The Dinsdale room in November.

    Event tickets are on sale from www.thepiecehall.co.uk.

    Here is everything that is planned:

    Martin Kemp is returning to Halifax's Piece HallMartin Kemp is returning to Halifax's Piece Hall
    November

    Piece Hall Christmas Markets – November 10-12, 17-19 and 24-25

    Christmas Crafts in The Dinsdale Room:

    11 – Glass Decorations Adult Workshop (16+)

    12 – Aromatherapy Candle-making Adult Workshop (16+)

    24 – Indian Woodblock Printing Adult Workshop (16+)

    25 – Winter Wreath-making Adult Workshop (16+)

    26 – Lino Printing Cards Adult Workshop (16+)

    December

    1 – Julian and Jiaxin Lloyd-Webber

    2 – Chris Difford; Born to be Wild Child Festive Party

    3 – Loafers presents: Northern Soul Party; Textile Wreath Workshop (16+); Family Felting Workshop

    4 – Johnny Nelson

    5 – Sheffield Community Choi

    6 – Lea Roberts and Friends; Textile Wreath Making Workshop (16+)

    7 – Bazzey's Bingo

    8 – Loafers Presents: PP Arnold

    9 – Dick and Dom DJ set; Nick Cope’s Family Show

    10 – The Mersey Beatles; Elland Silver Band

    11 – A Christmas Carol (Calder Theatre School)

    12 – Alternative Christmas Movies Marathon

    13 – The Comedy Store

    14 – A Night of James Bond

    15 - Loafers Christmas Party

    16 – Ellie Sax and Friends; Jump Jive and Wail; Family Christmas Card Workshop

    17 – Mambo King; Halifax Choral Society and Black Dyke Ensemble

    18 – Craig Charles DJ set

    19 - Yuletide with The Landlubbers

    20 – Yorkshire Symphony and The Four Seasons The Nutcracker Storytelling

    21 – Martin Kemp

    22 – Kimberly Wyatt DJ set; Marcia Brown workshops; Chris Mould drawing workshops

    23 – Haggis Horns and DJ Mark Crossley; Family Decoration Workshop; Family Decoration Workshop

    24 – Kirsty's Poptastic Singalong; Carols under the Tree

    27 – Live Killers

    28 – John Altman

    29 – The Frou Frou Club with Cabaret Against the Machine

    30- DJ Graeme Park/Silent Disco - Family Edition

    31 – Terry Farley’s New Year’s Party; Born to be Wild Child NYE Party

