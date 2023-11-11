Halifax Christmas events: Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt, Dick and Dom, Martin Kemp, Craig Charles in Halifax as Piece Hall kicks off its festive season
A festive feast of entertainment featuring more than 50 spectacular gigs, shows, workshops and events starts this weekend with the first of three Christmas markets.
And in December, the spiegeltent will return to host stars including Julian Lloyd Webber, Martin Kemp, Kimberley Wyatt from The Pussycat Dolls, Chris Difford from Squeeze, PP Arnold, The Haggis Horns and boxer Johnny Nelson.
The historic courtyard has already been transformed into a winter wonderland with a 45ft Christmas tree, a big wheel and Victorian carousel.
And there will be some feel-good family events and craft workshops.
CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson, said: “This year’s Christmas programme is spectacular!
"With performances from iconic stars from the worlds of pop, rock, classical and dance, there is something for all tastes.
"And with family workshops, Christmas parties and children’s theatre there’s something for all ages too!
"We’re evoking the true spirit of a traditional Christmas with our vintage rides, spiegeltent and classic tree.”
Other acts include house music legend DJ Terry Farley, The Mersey Beatles, Ellie Sax, Elland Silver Band and Dick and Dom.
There will also be a highly-anticipated Loafers Christmas Party with acoustic performances from The Seahorses’ Chris Helme and Nigel Clark from Dodgy, alongside indie and Northern Soul DJ sets.
The Christmas markets will run Friday to Sunday. The first started yesterday and they will also take place for the forthcoming two weekends, featuring musical entertainment, late-night opening and more than 50 stalls of the very best local artisan products.
The Spiegeltent will also host festive arts and crafts workshops for families to make decorations, cards and keepsakes – some free of charge.
Adult workshops – including wreath and candle making, lino and Indian woodblock printing – are bookable in The Dinsdale room in November.
Event tickets are on sale from www.thepiecehall.co.uk.
Here is everything that is planned:
November
Piece Hall Christmas Markets – November 10-12, 17-19 and 24-25
Christmas Crafts in The Dinsdale Room:
11 – Glass Decorations Adult Workshop (16+)
12 – Aromatherapy Candle-making Adult Workshop (16+)
24 – Indian Woodblock Printing Adult Workshop (16+)
25 – Winter Wreath-making Adult Workshop (16+)
26 – Lino Printing Cards Adult Workshop (16+)
December
1 – Julian and Jiaxin Lloyd-Webber
2 – Chris Difford; Born to be Wild Child Festive Party
3 – Loafers presents: Northern Soul Party; Textile Wreath Workshop (16+); Family Felting Workshop
4 – Johnny Nelson
5 – Sheffield Community Choi
6 – Lea Roberts and Friends; Textile Wreath Making Workshop (16+)
7 – Bazzey's Bingo
8 – Loafers Presents: PP Arnold
9 – Dick and Dom DJ set; Nick Cope’s Family Show
10 – The Mersey Beatles; Elland Silver Band
11 – A Christmas Carol (Calder Theatre School)
12 – Alternative Christmas Movies Marathon
13 – The Comedy Store
14 – A Night of James Bond
15 - Loafers Christmas Party
16 – Ellie Sax and Friends; Jump Jive and Wail; Family Christmas Card Workshop
17 – Mambo King; Halifax Choral Society and Black Dyke Ensemble
18 – Craig Charles DJ set
19 - Yuletide with The Landlubbers
20 – Yorkshire Symphony and The Four Seasons The Nutcracker Storytelling
21 – Martin Kemp
22 – Kimberly Wyatt DJ set; Marcia Brown workshops; Chris Mould drawing workshops
23 – Haggis Horns and DJ Mark Crossley; Family Decoration Workshop; Family Decoration Workshop
24 – Kirsty's Poptastic Singalong; Carols under the Tree
27 – Live Killers
28 – John Altman
29 – The Frou Frou Club with Cabaret Against the Machine
30- DJ Graeme Park/Silent Disco - Family Edition
31 – Terry Farley’s New Year’s Party; Born to be Wild Child NYE Party