The finishing point for the first ever Halifax Christmas Parade has been announced.

The spectacle involving up to 200 costumed characters will make its way from The Woolshops through part of the town centre to The Piece Hall.

The procession, which starts at 4pm on Saturday, November 18, will officially launch Halifax’s Christmas festivities and has been organised and part-funded by Discover Halifax.

Discover Halifax project manager, Chloe McNeill, said: “We’re really excited about this event being more dynamic and inclusive than previous Christmas launches, with many more people getting a close-up view of the action thanks to the parade format.

Ellie Dix, six, with The Icicle King and his magic ball at The Woolshops at a previous town centre Christmas event

"We had to balance the need for public access and a festive atmosphere with other considerations too, like minimal disruption to traffic and parking.

"We also had to stay within budget and avoid any risk to participants carrying heavy puppets, and we’ve achieved these by keeping the route short.

"All in all, we’re certain this is going to be an unforgettable Christmas launch like nothing the town’s ever seen before!”

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson, said: “The Christmas parade is the most wonderful idea! It’s the perfect way to bring the whole town together to celebrate the start of the festive season.

"I can’t wait to see the puppets and the procession with children carrying lanterns, bringing a real joyous piece of Christmas magic to Halifax.”

The family-friendly Christmas Parade has been choreographed by Calderdale’s very own Handmade Productions – the same

team responsible for Hebden Bridge’s now annual Handmade Parade.