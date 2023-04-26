Halifax church to open its doors for an Open Day and Act of Remembrance on Bank Holiday Monday
Christ Church in Pellon, Halifax is hosting an open day on Monday, May 1.
The open day provides residents the chance to discover the history of the community at Christ Church and plans for the future.
Refreshments will be available and entry is free.
There will also be Guided Tours of the Historic Graveyard and Church throughout the day from 10am to 3pm. There’s no need to book.
There will be colours of the Duke of Wellington’s Regimenton display, and at 11am a short act of remembrance at the grave of seven soldiers buried between 1879 and1894.
There will also be photos dating back to early 1900s.
Anyone with any old photos of Christ Church or Mount Pellon is invited to add them to the church’s archive collection.
They can be emailed to [email protected] or take them to the open day.