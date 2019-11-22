Halifax confirmed as host location for 2020 Tour de Yorkshire

Halifax has been announced as one of the host locations for the 2020 edition of the Tour de Yorkshire.

This will be the third time the town has hosted the annual event, as riders have set off from the historic Piece Hall on the final day of racing in both 2017 and 2018.

The stages for the sixth edition – which will take place next year between Thursday 30 April and Sunday 3 May – will either start or finish in Halifax, Huddersfield, Barnsley, Leeds, Skipton, Beverley, Redcar and Leyburn.

The Chief Executive of Calderdale Council, Robin Tuddenham, said: “I’m delighted that Halifax will once again be a start or finish location for the Tour de Yorkshire. This will be the third time that the town has featured as a host and the images of the cyclists leaving the magnificent Piece Hall are some of the most iconic of the race.

“As ever, I know that the people of Calderdale will turn out and give the riders a fantastic welcome. We’ll now look forward to the full route announcement in January and hope that many other villages and towns in Calderdale play a big part in the race in 2020.”

The locations were revealed by Welcome to Yorkshire’s Commercial Director Peter Dodd at a press conference at organisation’s headquarters in Leeds.

Also confirmed was that the 2020 Tour de Yorkshire will form part of the inaugural UCI ProSeries, and its new 2.Pro classification remains the highest-possible status for a multi-day race outside of the UCI WorldTour.

Peter Dodd, Commercial Director of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “It’s always exciting to unveil the host locations for the Tour de Yorkshire and this year is no exception. We’re delighted Huddersfield, Leyburn, Redcar and Skipton will each be making their debuts as we’re always striving to bring our race to new parts of this great county.

“The other locations have already proven themselves as more-than-worthy recipients and we cannot wait to revisit them as well.”

Christian Prudhomme, Director of the Tour de France at the A.S.O, said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is a true success story and it is now one of the best attended and most dramatic races on the cycling calendar.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with such a great team at Welcome to Yorkshire and I know our eight start and finish locations will put on a real show in 2020.”