Anyone who has gone through the devastating experience of a baby dying is being invited to the event on October 15.

They will be able to write their children’s name on a lantern any time from 10am that day. Those lanterns will then be lit as part of a national wave of light at 7pm.

Organised by Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, this is the second year an event of this kind has taken place at The Piece Hall.

Callie Harrop, Family Support Team Leader at Forget Me Not, said: “Last year we had many families join us at The Piece Hall for what was an incredibly moving and special remembrance event.

"Some of those who spoke to us had lost their baby many years ago and had gone through this devastating experience alone.

"At Forget Me Not, we know how vital it is that families get the right support at the right time so we’re also hoping to raise awareness about the help that is available so that families who are sadly affected by this in the future know who they can turn to.”

Baby Loss Awareness Week takes place between October 9 and October 15 and is an annual UK-wide opportunity for bereaved parents, families and friends to commemorate babies’ lives and to raise awareness about baby loss.

The event is being held for the second year at The Piece Hall