Halifax events: Everything you need to know about this year's Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing
One of Calderdale’s most popular – and unusual – traditions returns this weekend.
Rushbearing sees a cart piled high with rushes, pulled by a team of strong volunteers, paraded around Sowerby Bridge and surrounding villages, with the “rush maiden” perched on top.
They make stops at local churches and pubs, and are joined along the way by groups of musicians and morris dancers providing entertainment for those who come to watch the spectacle.
The custom dates back many centuries to a time when church floors consisted of little more than stones or bare earth, and rushes were used as a covering.
Most Popular
Each year, in late summer, the old and rotten rushes were cleared out and new ones taken to the churches. In some areas, this annual activity developed into a celebration involving revelry, music and dancing.
This year’s festival takes place on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September.
On Saturday, the cart will be at:
St John's Church in Warley from 10am until 10.45am
Warley Village/Maypole Inn from 11am until 11.45am
Hill Crest Bowling Club from noon until 12.45pm
St Patrick's Church/Shepherd's Rest from 1pm until 1.40pm
The Navigation Inn from 1.50pm until 2.30pm
Village Restaurant/Christ Church from 2.40pm until 3.20pm
St Paul's Church from 3.30pm until 4pm
The Hollins Mill/The Puzzle Hall Inn from 4.05pm until 4.50pm
The Hog’s Head/William's from 5pm until 5.40pm
The Moorings/Alexander's Bar at 5.45pm
On Sunday, the cart will be at:
St Peter's Church in Sowerby from 9.55am until 10:55am
Sowerby St Peter's Cricket Club from 11am until 11.45am
St Mary's Church from 12.30pm until 12.50pm
The Alma Inn from 1pm until 1.45pm
Saw Hill from 2.15pm until 2.30pm
Triangle Cricket Club from 2.45pm until 3.30pm
St Bartholomew's Church at 4.30pm
Roads along the route will be closed temporarily while the parade passes through.
This year’s performers include Ryburn Longsword, White Rose Morris Men and Hebden Bridge Hill Millies.
To find out more about the event and a fill list of entertainment, visit https://rushbearing.com/