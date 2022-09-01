Halifax events: Everything you need to know about this year's Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushbearing sees a cart piled high with rushes, pulled by a team of strong volunteers, paraded around Sowerby Bridge and surrounding villages, with the “rush maiden” perched on top.

They make stops at local churches and pubs, and are joined along the way by groups of musicians and morris dancers providing entertainment for those who come to watch the spectacle.

The custom dates back many centuries to a time when church floors consisted of little more than stones or bare earth, and rushes were used as a covering.

Sowerby Bidge Rushbearing Festival

Each year, in late summer, the old and rotten rushes were cleared out and new ones taken to the churches. In some areas, this annual activity developed into a celebration involving revelry, music and dancing.

This year’s festival takes place on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September.

On Saturday, the cart will be at:

St John's Church in Warley from 10am until 10.45am

Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival 2021

Warley Village/Maypole Inn from 11am until 11.45am

Hill Crest Bowling Club from noon until 12.45pm

St Patrick's Church/Shepherd's Rest from 1pm until 1.40pm

The Navigation Inn from 1.50pm until 2.30pm

Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival 2021

Village Restaurant/Christ Church from 2.40pm until 3.20pm

St Paul's Church from 3.30pm until 4pm

The Hollins Mill/The Puzzle Hall Inn from 4.05pm until 4.50pm

The Hog’s Head/William's from 5pm until 5.40pm

The Moorings/Alexander's Bar at 5.45pm

On Sunday, the cart will be at:

St Peter's Church in Sowerby from 9.55am until 10:55am

Sowerby St Peter's Cricket Club from 11am until 11.45am

St Mary's Church from 12.30pm until 12.50pm

The Alma Inn from 1pm until 1.45pm

Saw Hill from 2.15pm until 2.30pm

Triangle Cricket Club from 2.45pm until 3.30pm

St Bartholomew's Church at 4.30pm

Roads along the route will be closed temporarily while the parade passes through.

This year’s performers include Ryburn Longsword, White Rose Morris Men and Hebden Bridge Hill Millies.