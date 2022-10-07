Halifax events: Fun in The Piece Hall tomorrow ahead of big charity sleepout

The Big Calderdale Sleepout will see people sleeping in the historic venue for a night to raise funds for Calderdale SmartMove.

From 2pm, there will entertainment and stalls open to everyone before the evening event starts at 6pm.

Those taking part will be treated to live music and free food before bedding down to collect money for some of the borough’s most vulnerable.

The big sleep out takes place tomorrow

Calderdale SmartMove is a registered charity that provides tenancy support to people who are homeless or potentially homeless to help them secure accommodation.

It recently received a £5,000 donation from Elland-based card payments broker acceptcards who have been looking to help local good causes.

Richard Bradley, founder and CEO of the firm, said: “Calderdale has always been our home. Our first offices were in Dean Clough before moving to Elland in 2012.

"The cost of living crisis is going to affect everyone in one way or another but we all know it will hit the vulnerable the hardest.

"As an independent business, we’ve had to prepare for the winter and beyond and it was during these meetings we knew we need to act to help our community.

“We are proud to be able to make a donation of £5,000 to help Calderdale SmartMove continue to provide support to some of the most vulnerable in our hometown.

"It was really important for us to choose a charity that makes a real difference in the lives of the people they support and with a success rate of nearly 96 per cent gave us the confidence we needed to know our donation would do good in our community.”

He added a call for other businesses in Calderdale to help charities when they can.

Stuart Rumney, CEO of Calderdale SmartMove, said: “The money is a real boost to us. Their support means we can help more vulnerably-housed families and help to avoid the difficult choices of eating or heating this winter.”