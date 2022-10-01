Halifax events: Here is where and when you can see Santa in Halifax town centre this Christmas

Youngsters will be able to visit Father Christmas’s magical grotto at Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre between 11am and 5pm from November 26 right up until Christmas Eve.

Children can hand over their wish lists and receive a gift.

The grotto will be open every Saturday and Sunday from November 26 to December 18, and every day from December 19 to December 24 December.

Isaiah Ntantu with Britney Hornsby the elf at Westgate Arcade last year

