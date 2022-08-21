Halifax events: Here's everything you need to know about first Piece Hall Mela including which TikTok and Instagram star is performing
The Piece Hall is teaming up with the organisers of the biggest South Asian music and culture festival in Europe to bring a mela to Halifax.
The iconic venue is partnering with the people behind Sandwell and Birmingham Mela for the pioneering event on Saturday, August 27.
The historic courtyard will be filled with music, dance, arts and crafts, and family fun, including performances from Tik Tok and Instagram sensation DJ Manny and multi-award winning singer Maz Bonafide.
Chand Ali Khan Qawwal and Punjabi Roots Academy will also perform, and there will be dandiya dance and rangoli pattern workshops.
Mallika Sharma, from the team partnering with The Piece Hall, said: “The team from Sandwell and Birmingham Mela are extremely proud and excited to be hosting in Halifax at The Piece Hall for the first time.
"The Halifax Mela will provide a unique opportunity for different communities, cultures and heritages to get together and celebrate diversity.
"Sandwell and Birmingham Mela has a reputation for hosting vibrant, extravagant and fantastic family events with something for every generation to participate in – we look forward to welcoming you all on August 27!”
The event takes place between 10am and 8pm and admission is free.
The Piece Hall is also hosting this year’s Calderdale Pride, which takes place on Saturday, September 3 from noon until 8pm and will feature a host of performances including from Liberty X and Divina De Campo.
For more information about all forthcoming events, visit The Piece Hall’s website at https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/