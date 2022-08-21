Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic venue is partnering with the people behind Sandwell and Birmingham Mela for the pioneering event on Saturday, August 27.

The historic courtyard will be filled with music, dance, arts and crafts, and family fun, including performances from Tik Tok and Instagram sensation DJ Manny and multi-award winning singer Maz Bonafide.

Chand Ali Khan Qawwal and Punjabi Roots Academy will also perform, and there will be dandiya dance and rangoli pattern workshops.

Piece Hall, Halifax.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mallika Sharma, from the team partnering with The Piece Hall, said: “The team from Sandwell and Birmingham Mela are extremely proud and excited to be hosting in Halifax at The Piece Hall for the first time.

"The Halifax Mela will provide a unique opportunity for different communities, cultures and heritages to get together and celebrate diversity.

"Sandwell and Birmingham Mela has a reputation for hosting vibrant, extravagant and fantastic family events with something for every generation to participate in – we look forward to welcoming you all on August 27!”

The event takes place between 10am and 8pm and admission is free.

The Piece Hall is also hosting this year’s Calderdale Pride, which takes place on Saturday, September 3 from noon until 8pm and will feature a host of performances including from Liberty X and Divina De Campo.