As part of the Anne Lister Birthday Festival, Lego specialist Michael LeCount is hosting special drop-in session at Dean Clough in Halifax to create a model of the historic building.

Whether you are a seasoned Lego builder or a first-timer, everyone is welcome to come along and lend a hand.

Michael is responsible for constructing the Dean Clough Lego model - a replica of the site built out of more than 1 million bricks.

Shibden Hall

Dean Clough will also be holding a range of other exciting events to celebrate the Halifax heroine’s birthday, including guided heritage tours, artist talks and open studios.

The Shibden Hall Lego model building session is free and takes place on Sunday, April 2 between 10am and 4pm at the Crossley Gallery at Dean Clough Mills.

