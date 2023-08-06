News you can trust since 1853
The Piece Hall Mela, HalifaxThe Piece Hall Mela, Halifax
The Piece Hall Mela, Halifax

Halifax events: Photos from yesterday's brilliant Piece Hall Mela in Halifax with music, dancing and food

Visitors to Halifax’s Piece Hall were treated to a feast of South Asian music, dancing and food yesterday (Saturday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Aug 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 15:58 BST

People flocked to the historic venue to enjoy its 2023 mela, presented by the organisers of Sandwell and Birmingham Mela - the biggest South Asian music and culture festival in Europe.

As well as a bill packed with top DJs and musicians, there were bhangra workshops and craft activities including mini silk screen painting and Moroccan clay pot painting.

The acts included Usman Farooqi, Omar Malik, DJ Kizzi, Natalie India Balmain, Makh, Dohl Frequency, Ultimate Bhangra, Vakhri Tohr, Booboo, Rajasthani Brass Band, Musafir Qwaali Group, Rajan Das Dance, Babbu Chander, Hermz Matharu and Raj Kaul.

The Piece Hall has been hosting a huge catalogue of events this summer- from concerts from some of the biggest names in music to regular free craft workshops.

American rap rockers Limp Bizkit will be performing on Saturday (August 12) as Live at The Piece Hall continues, and fitness guru Joe Wicks will be leading two live workouts the following day.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

