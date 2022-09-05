Halifax events: Piece Hall set to host first Yorkshire Proms

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The audience can expect all the usual Proms hits - including Elgar’s Land of Hope and Glory, and Jerusalem – along with some tunes given a Yorkshire twist.

Conductor of the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra, Ben Crick, said: “Alongside the crowd-pleasing hits, the programme will be a strong celebration of Yorkshire.”

He will conduct a James Bond medley, as the 007 theme was written by one of the best-known film music composers of all time, Yorkshire man John Barry.

Cellist Ben Crick and trumpet player Anthony Thompson of the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Coinciding with the last night of the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, the Yorkshire Proms aims to offer northern audiences a comparable live experience on Saturday, September 10.

Ben has created a unique musical arrangement of a famous Yorkshire folk song, which he hopes to surprise audiences with on the night.

Also featuring is Largo from the New World Symphony by Dvorak, forever associated with Yorkshire thanks to being the iconic music played over the cobbled streets of the Hovis advert.

Ben said: “This Yorkshire Proms is very special for us. Yorkshire is a big chunk of the country that hasn’t got a full-time symphony orchestra so this is all about helping us to create a resident symphony orchestra that’s working towards being a full-time ensemble.

"We want to be there to promote classical music in Yorkshire for Yorkshire people, and explore Yorkshire repertoire, as well as new music from modern Yorkshire composers.

"We want people to see how great we are at the Piece Hall gig, and return year-on-year and create a legacy.“I want to create a cultural voice for the North of England. Generally, there’s been a move away from big artforms and I think there’s a place for big, statement making art – certainly with Bradford 2025 and the city of culture coming to Yorkshire.

"We want to be central for that big, impressive, centrepiece art-making with classical music at the heart of it.”

The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra has two honorary patrons, the poet Ian McMillan and playwright Alan Bennett.