Up to 200 costumed characters are set to make their way through Halifax to kick-off Christmas in the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers of the first Halifax Christmas Parade have revealed more details about the event, which takes place on Saturday, November 18.

It will start from Woolshops and include reindeers on stilts, a “snow bringer” on a chariot, and elf puppet characters from the town’s Christmas story – A Christmas Wish for Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hour-long walking parade has been conceived and part-funded by Discover Halifax – run Halifax BID – who say they want to provide a more exciting and inclusive Christmas alternative to a traditional Christmas lights switch-on.

Most Popular

The Christmas Parade will take place in Halifax town centre

There will be arts and crafts workshops in Halifax Borough Market, and street performances, live music and drumming throughout the town centre.

Organisers say Woolshops was chosen as the parade’s starting point because it’s central, easy to find and pedestrianised.

Woolshops’ centre manger Jason Gregg said: “The parade is an exciting new event for Halifax and will be the perfect start for the festivities, and we are delighted that the parade will actually begin at the heart of Woolshops. "

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discover Halifax’s project manager, Chloe McNeill, added, “The Christmas switch-on was always popular but it was confined to one location, which limited public accessibility and meant some businesses missed out.

The parade will include up to 200 costumed characters

"Our new parade will be very different, with visitors lining the entire procession route in what will be a much more dynamic event.

"We’ve devised a workable route that makes the parade as accessible as possible while minimising costs and disruption to traffic and parking.

"This fantastic show will be great entertainment for families – the perfect start to a packed programme of festive events and activities all over town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas parade’s creative producer Clare Danon is looking for volunteers to be part of the parade and lend a hand on the day.

Helpers are needed for pushing carts, carrying model characters and puppeteering, and those who do muck in will get the chance to dress up or have their faces painted.

Adults of any age – or under-18s accompanied by an adult – are all welcome to volunteer.