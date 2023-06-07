Now in its 65th year, the event kicks off with a procession through Halifax town centre before entertainment and stalls at Manor Heath Park.

Here is everything you need to know about the popular event.

Where can I watch the procession from?

Halifax Gala takes place on Saturday

The parade of floats, other vehicles and walking displays sets off at 11.30am from the car park of Eureka! Children’s Museum.

It will then make its way through the town to Manor Heath Park on the following route:

Church Street

Square Road

Horton St

Union Street

Market Street

Old Market

Corn Market

Southgate

Ward's End

Commercial Street (a small section by Victoria Theatre)

Portland Place

Skircoat Road

Heath Road

Skircoat Green Road

Manor Heath Road.

A parking suspension has been agreed with Calderdale Council for the entire route and some junctions will be closed during the procession, which can take over an hour to reach the park.

The gala organisers say most road closures will only be in place during the procession but some junctions will be closed for longer due to the use of a traffic management company and not the police.

There will be no access to the train station from around 11.30am for around 15 minutes.

What time does the entertainment start at Manor Heath Park?

The gala official opens when the procession arrives at the park between noon and 12.30pm.

The gala ground will be open from 11.45am, with most stalls and attractions staffed once the procession arrives at Manor Heath Park.

How do I buy tickets?

Tickets are available on the day at £6 for adults, £3 for children aged five to 16 and OAPs and free for under fives. Family tickets admitting two adults and two children are £15.

Ahead of Saturday, tickets are being sold from The Fruit and Veg Shack in Mount Tabor, Halifax BID in The Woolshops, Holiday Hamster in Ripponden, Brown's News in Lee Mount, Flutter Bites Cafe, Flutter Bites Cafe in Manor Heath Park, Electric Bowl, Charity First Shop in Illingworth, Dorsey's Butchers in Halifax Borough Market and Toffee Smiths in Halifax Borough Market.

Where are the entrances and where can I park?

There are three gates to get in – two on Manor Heath Road and one on Skircoat Green Road at the corner with Dryclough Lane.

There will be no parking on the roadside of the park on gala day.

The gala organisers say there is free parking on the grassed areas to the side of Manor Heath Road which will be signed.

Disabled parking is available near the top gate by the Manor Heath Park main entrance.