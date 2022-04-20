Halifax Gala calls for more volunteers ahead of June 11

A small team of volunteers has been collaborating regularly using virtual meeting platforms over the past 2 years to organise the usually annual not-for-profit event.

Due to the national lockdown in 2020, and the uncertainty around CoVID in 2021, the 64th Halifax Charity Gala was postponed until the Committee were confident that it would be the right thing to stage the outdoor event attracting over 10,000 visitors to the area.

As plans develop, the need for additional volunteers to help make The Gala successful is top of the agenda.

“Every June, we look to the people of Halifax and beyond to help us make the Halifax Charity Gala happen,” explains Andy Kettle, Vice Chairperson.

“Some people assist by directing charities and suppliers to their pitch on the Ground, others enjoy driving the vans with equipment from the store and then on the Procession route, and those who fancy a workout will join us on the Friday to build fences and erect gazebos.”

The Committee are looking for individuals who have time over Gala weekend (June 9 to 13) and wish to offer their assistance in staging the not-for-profit event which benefits over 70 good causes across Calderdale.

Anybody who can help should email [email protected] and they’ll be invited to a social gathering to meet the team and find out more.

Often help comes from organised groups, such as workplace volunteering schemes, or students’ unions. These established teams can have a vital role to play at Halifax Charity Gala.

“We’ve seen teams running the gates to admit ticket-holders and paying customers smoothly on Saturday,” says Bradley Moore, Gate Manager.

“It works well for groups who already know each other, as they can decide their roles; it’s a good way to interact with everyone, you’re the first face most customers see when they come to The Gala!”

Any organisation with ‘time’ or resources to give should also email [email protected] with details of what they’re able to offer, and the appropriate Committee member will get in touch.

Advance tickets for the Halifax Charity Gala go on sale in May online at www.halifaxgala.org.uk or from local shops. They are just £2 each admitting 1 adult or 2 children until 31st May, or £3 until June 10.

On the day, they’re £4 per adult, £2 per child / OAP / concession, or £10 for a family ticket (admitting 2 adults & up to 3 children), with under 5s admitted free of charge.