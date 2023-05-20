Whilst Phoebe Throssel’s make-up was applied at Harvey’s Department Store, The Captains sampled some Korean food at Seoul Kitchen in the Westgate Arcade; they admired the Duke of Wellington Regiment Memorial in the Woolshops before visiting the Discover Halifax Hub and the Halifax Central Library where vintage Quality Street tins are currently on display, courtesy of Bankfield Museum.

The cast then posed for photographs at The Piece Hall. Organised by producers of the play Northern Broadsides, along with The Victoria Theatre and Halifax BID, this outing was to launch a town wide campaign to support this locally produced play that inspired Halifax’s famous Quality Street returning to Halifax for the last leg of the tour.

Quality Street was written by J.M.Barrie, the beloved writer of Peter Pan. The acclaimed original run of Quality Street in 2020 was cut short by the pandemic and has now been revived for 2023. The popularity of J.M. Barrie’s romantic comedy was such a sensation in its day that it gave its name to the UK’s most loved chocolates: Quality Street.

The cast of JM Barrie's Quality Street

The lead, Phoebe Throssel, will be played by Calderdale’s Paula Lane, who will be familiar to audiences for her six years in Coronation Street as Kylie Platt, as well as her work in Call The Midwife, Father Brown and Kinky Boots.

Paula said: “I've wanted to work with Northern Broadsides for such a long time and to be performing the role of Phoebe in Quality Street right in the centre of Halifax feels like we're really bringing it home! My nana was a Mac's lass and loved every second of the show.

“It's my favourite stage role to date. Phoebe's spirit and determination will stay with me for a long time to come and to be able to speak her voice in my native Yorkshire accent has been a dream come true.”

The Quality Street tour concludes at The Victoria Theatre, Halifax for 5 performances from Tuesday 4 July to Friday 7 July, which is also World Chocolate Day.

The cast at The Piece Hall in Halifax

For details visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

