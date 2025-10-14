Halifax gigs: Billy Ocean announces second show with Marti Pellow at The Piece Hall after demand for tickets
A huge rush for pre-sale tickets for Billy’s original date on Friday July 10 has led to the GRAMMY Award winning hitmaker adding an additional show at the historic Halifax venue on Sunday July 12.
Remaining tickets for the Friday show as well as the new Sunday show – when Billy will again be joined by very special guest Marti Pellow – go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 17 via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk
Billy Ocean joins Embrace, Ethel Cain, The K’s, Opeth and David Gray among the first headliners to be announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2026.
The announcements come hot-on-the-heels of another record-breaking year at The Piece Hall.
This summer’s run of 36 headline shows saw 185,000 tickets sold – a new box office record for the Halifax venue.
Plans are well underway for another 30-plus shows next year.