Halifax gigs this summer: All the dates you need to know ahead of Live at The Piece Hall 2025

Headliners for the concerts, co-promoted by The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor, include Gary Barlow, The Script, Texas, The Coors and many more.

Shows in 2024 saw tens of thousands of music fans flocking to the iconic venue to enjoy shows in its beautiful open-air courtyard.

We have put together a list of all the acts who will be performing.

For more details and information on how to buy tickets visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk.

1 . James Indie greats James will return to The Piece Hall for two dates, June 6 and 7.

2 . Gary Barlow Singer songwriter Gary Barlow is bringing The Songbook Tour 2025 to Halifax on June 10.

3 . The Corrs The Corrs with Natalie Imbruglia will perform at The Piece Hall on June 12.