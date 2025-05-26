American rock band Pixies performing at The Piece Hall last year. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor/The Piece HallAmerican rock band Pixies performing at The Piece Hall last year. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor/The Piece Hall
American rock band Pixies performing at The Piece Hall last year. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor/The Piece Hall

Halifax gigs this summer: All the dates you need to know ahead of Live at The Piece Hall 2025

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th May 2025, 06:00 BST
The Piece Hall in Halifax is gearing up for another huge summer of music.

Headliners for the concerts, co-promoted by The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor, include Gary Barlow, The Script, Texas, The Coors and many more.

Shows in 2024 saw tens of thousands of music fans flocking to the iconic venue to enjoy shows in its beautiful open-air courtyard.

We have put together a list of all the acts who will be performing.

For more details and information on how to buy tickets visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk.

Indie greats James will return to The Piece Hall for two dates, June 6 and 7.

1. James

Indie greats James will return to The Piece Hall for two dates, June 6 and 7. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Singer songwriter Gary Barlow is bringing The Songbook Tour 2025 to Halifax on June 10.

2. Gary Barlow

Singer songwriter Gary Barlow is bringing The Songbook Tour 2025 to Halifax on June 10. Photo: Daniel Boud

Photo Sales
The Corrs with Natalie Imbruglia will perform at The Piece Hall on June 12.

3. The Corrs

The Corrs with Natalie Imbruglia will perform at The Piece Hall on June 12. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Rock band Pendulum will headline a show at The Piece Hall on June 14.

4. Pendulum

Rock band Pendulum will headline a show at The Piece Hall on June 14. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxHeadlinersGary BarlowTexas
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice