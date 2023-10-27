News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Halloween events: Spooky funfair with huge swinging pendulum ride opens in Halifax today

A funfair including Halloween fun and a glow night opens in Halifax today.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:12 BST
Robinsons Fun Fairs will be at the car park by North Bridge Leisure Centre from today until Monday.

Among the attractions will be one of the UK’s newest rides recently imported from Europe, Fusion.

The huge swinging pendulum ride has outward-facing seats will be joined by 40m-high Booster, dodgems, the Sizzler Twise, Disco Fever, waltzers and Tagada.

    Fusion is one of the rides at the fun fair at North Bridge in HalifaxFusion is one of the rides at the fun fair at North Bridge in Halifax
    Fusion is one of the rides at the fun fair at North Bridge in Halifax

    Tomorrow from 5pm there will be a glow celebration as the fair turns neon and children given free glow sticks and bands.

    Then on Sunday, there will be a pre-Halloween celebration where children in fancy dress will receive a two-for-one ride ticket on entry.

    The fun fair will be open from 5pm to 9.30pm today, from 1pm to 9.30pm tomorrow and Sunday and 1pm to 9pm on Monday.

    Organiser Stewart Robinson said: “The rides and attractions we are bringing for our final fair of the year in the town feature some spectacular pieces of equipment.

    "It’s great that it coincides with the half-term too and with glow night on Saturday and halloween fancy dress on Sunday this is a weekend the whole family can enjoy.

    "As with all our fairs, we operate a security-controlled alcohol-free site and entry is £1 although everyone will receive free vouchers to sample the rides.”

