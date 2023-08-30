Not everyone knows this but Halifax town centre has two secret streets.

Both are hidden above Halifax Borough Market, running alongside the roof of the market looking out onto the streets of Halifax.

Amazingly, the houses there are still used by the businesses below and a couple are still lived in.

Neither streets are usually open to the public but Calderdale Council is organising some special tours next month as part of the 2023 Halifax Heritage Festival.

The guided walks will include exploring unique architecture of the Grade II listed Halifax Borough Market and learning about its history, as well as the chance to visit both of the market balcony “streets in the sky”.

Tickets are £5 and go on sale at 10am on Saturday (September 2) for tours that will take place on Monday, September 11 at 11am and 1.30pm; Saturday, September 16 at 11am and 1.30pm; and Monday, September 18 at 11am and 1.30pm.

Tickets for tours on Saturday, September 16 at 1.30pm and Monday, September 18 at 1.30pm will only be available as physical tickets sold over the counter from the Discover Halifax UK Hub in Woolshops from Saturday. The hub is open from 10am to 3pm daily.

Tickets for the other four tours will be available online via Visit Calderdale’s Eventbrite page.

Courier photographer Charles Round took these photos of the secret streets when he went up there a few years ago.

