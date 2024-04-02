Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Old Library in Skircoat is reopening on Saturday, April 6.

A team of volunteers have been working hard to bring the building back into use after taking over the running of it from Calderdale Council.

A soft launch last month saw around 200 residents of all ages getting a sneak peek at the new library.

"It’s been a long haul but the work needed was more than originally thought and the trustees are all extremely grateful for all of the work done by the many trades people involved,” said a spokesperson for the group.

"The most poignant moment, for the trustees, was when they saw the number of young children enjoying the thrill of picking up a new book.

"Most were registered onto the system and even borrowed books for the first time. At one point the queue to register/borrow a new book was almost out of the door.”

Helen Verity, chair of The Old Library, added: “It brought a tear to my eye to see the sheer enjoyment in the children's faces. It was then that we all realised that the hard work was worth it."

Opening hours for the new library will be 10am until 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays, 10am until 1pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10am until 1pm and also 2pm until 8pm on Wednesdays.