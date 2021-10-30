Halifax Light Opera Society returns to the stage with Legally Blonde The Musical

Elle Woods played by Emma Jane Fearnley

The pandemic caused delays for everyone and not least HLOS who had to delay their production from November 2020 to November 2021.

Legally Blonde is a musical based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the adored 2001 film of the same name starring Reece Witherspoon.

Society Chairman Kathryn Beverley said “We are so glad to be back promoting live theatre again in Halifax and especially with such a fabulously pink show!

"The society has been performing since 1907 and we've certainly missed the buzz over the last couple of years”.

The show chronicles the journey of the famously perky Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy, UCLA sorority girl who finds her life turned upside down when she is dumped by her boyfriend Warner.

In an effort to prove to Warner that she is more than just some blonde bimbo, she follows him to Harvard Law School, where Elle quickly realises her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

'Legally Blonde - The Musical' runs from November 24 – 27 at the Halifax Playhouse.