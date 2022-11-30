Halifax Minster Christmas Tree Festival set to bring the festive spirit this weekend

More than 30 real trees will fill the historic space for the annual Christmas Tree Festival, heralding the beginning of the Minster’s seasonal celebrations.

The Festival begins on Friday, December 2 and runs until Monday, December 5, and the trees, in varying sizes, have been generously sponsored and decorated by different organisations and businesses across Halifax and Calderdale for the enjoyment of all the Minster’s visitors.

Opening hours are Friday, Saturday and Monday, 10am to 4pm, and Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Refreshments will be available throughout the festival and admission is £2 for adults but children will be admitted free. The Minster shop will also be open.

Canon Hilary Barber, Vicar of Halifax Minster said: “The Christmas Tree Festival at Halifax Minster is now firmly fixed in the town’s calendar, and goes each year from strength to strength.

“Our annual festival has become synonymous with bringing Christmas cheer to the Minster and its surroundings and really showcases the beauty of our historic building and this very special time of year.

"The festival is wonderful for people of all ages; it is especially family friendly and a warm welcome awaits everyone who comes to visit. Please come along to see this 'forest' of beautifully decorated trees; it's a truly magical spectacle in a magical setting.

At the end of the festival, the trees are moved to the edges of the Minster so can still be seen by the public.