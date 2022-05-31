Halifax Minster gears up for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The special peal of bells will sound out from the historic church on Sunday, June 5 to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The afternoon bell ringing will be part of a special weekend of Jubilee events, which begin on Thursday, June 2 with a flower festival. This will run until Monday, June 6 and will feature floral art installations and flower arranging demonstrations as well as live music. Tickets are free and are available from www.eventbrite.com

Halifax Flower Club and the Minster Flower Team have come together to create this Festival of Flowers. Two local schools, Parkinson Lane and Ravenscliffe will also be involved in the Festival.

Halifax Minster

As expected, the Minster will come alive to the sound of music and this includes a special festival organ recital on Thursday, June 2 at 1pm.

On Saturday, June 4, there will be an ‘Opera for the People Concert’ from 12 noon to 2pm, and in the evening, at 7.30pm, Elland Silver Band will perform in concert.

On Sunday, June 5 at 6pm, the Minster will stage a Jubilee Civic Service, attended by the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson, with music from West Yorkshire Police Band, Halifax Choral Society and the Minster Choirs.

Vicar of Halifax, The Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “Vicars of Halifax have been appointed by The Crown since 1376, and it’s with immense pride for me to lead the Civic Service in the ancient Minster on this Platinum anniversary.

“Not only is Her Majesty the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, but as Patron to the Living, it makes it all the more personal, and cements that historical legacy between the Queen and the people of Halifax.

“She has been alive for the whole of my life, and the unconditional service she has given to her country is outstanding and sacrificial. I can't help but think of the Duke of Edinburgh who shared so much of her life as Queen, and his death continues to leave a large hole in the life of the Royal family, just the same as it does for many families who lost loved ones during the Pandemic and continue to mourn. Life has been so tough for many people, and I hope this occasion brings us an opportunity to come together as communities and to celebrate together. The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a real occasion to celebrate.”