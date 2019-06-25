Halifax Minster prepares for summer festival of arts and music

Summer may not have arrived weather-wise but a festival of music, art, poetry and tours is set to bring sunshine to Halifax Minster.

The Minster Summer Festival gets underway on Thursday, June 27 and runs until to Sunday, July 7 with something for everyone.

It launches with an organ recital by Dr Simon Lindley, who will play the Minster’s magnificent 1929 Harrison and Harrison organ, and continues with more music that will fill the historic building courtesy of a Brass Extravaganza. This will bring together the whole Elland Silver Band organisation.

Renowned local actor and founder of the Halifax-based, revered Northern Broadsides theatre company, Barrie Rutter OBE will take to the stage to talk about his career and perform excerpts from various plays, while local schools will take part in the Bearder Poetry festival.

Canon Hilary Barber, Vicar of Halifax Minster said: “The Minster Festival once again launches 10 days of summer activities which makes full use of what the Minster can offer the town, and welcomes lots of visitors for both performing and visual arts.

“This promises to be a fantastic festival offering something for everyone and all of it set against the dramatic backdrop of the Minster."

A full programme of Summer Festival events complete with times and ticket prices is available to pick up from the Minster.

Or visit the Halifax Minster website at www.halifaxminster.org.uk