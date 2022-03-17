This will be the third time Josh and Adam have teamed up in Halifax and their partnership has proved a smash hit with audiences and it is not just the audience who are thrilled that they are back.

Josh said: “Well, they say things come in threes don’t they - and I am nothing but delighted to be returning to Halifax panto for my third year and Joshin’ around on that fantastic stage! It seems to have come around so quickly this time with not having had a year off in the middle… so maybe this year will be the year I actually know what I’m doing!?”

“Sleeping Beauty is a classic panto story full of magic and adventure - with plenty of room for me (and my Mam) to mess around too of course! I can’t wait to be back, bringing silliness and smiles to the folk of Halifax this Christmas. See you then!”

Halifax panto’s comedy duo are back at the Victoria Theatre

Following Josh’s appearance in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Victoria Theatre last year, Josh was nominated by the UK Pantomime Association for their prestigious Best Comic Pantomime Award.

During the 2021/2022 season, 46 judges saw 207 pantomimes across the UK and Josh is one of 5 comics nominated in this category. The Awards Ceremony will take place on Tuesday April 19 in London’s West End.

Adam is equally delighted to be back in the Victoria Theatre panto this Christmas:

“It is wonderful to be returning yet again to the Victoria Theatre Halifax after what was an extraordinary panto season last year. Thanks to the dedication and discipline of the cast, crew and theatre staff we were able to keep going almost to the end! None of which would have been possible without the amazing turn-out of the Halifax audiences who clearly had an appetite to get back into this beautiful theatre and enjoy themselves.”

“I know we are all looking forward to working on this year’s panto and hopefully getting back to normal and doing what we do best which is providing a high-quality cracking good time for the whole family!”

Sleeping Beauty runs from Saturday 10 December 2022 – Monday 2 January 2023.