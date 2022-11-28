Halifax Playhouse panto Sleeping Beauty is a co-production between the Halifax Thespians and the All Star Academy

This year’s family panto at the Halifax Playhouse is a co-production between the Halifax Thespians and the All Star Academy. Written and directed by Amy-Marie Neill, this magical panto will delight all the family, with singing, dancing and lots of fun from the adult cast of ten and 70 children, aged between four and 14-years-old, performing throughout the week.

“There will be lots of sparkle and lots of glam too, with fabulous costumes, thanks to Sharon Old, and the grand finale even features a spectacular dragon, created by Tom McFadden,” said Amy. “And there’s a few tongue-in-cheeks jokes in there for the adults to enjoy too.”

“There’ll be lively music so the audience can sing along,” added Amy. “This Christmas the whole family can enjoy a trip to the theatre, but you’d better book soon as tickets are selling fast, with both matinees nearly sold out.”

Evil Mellisandra is played by Elissa Neill, Princess Aurora by Annabelle Brewster, Nurse Nanny by Gary Neill, Fairy Trevor by Luke Beevers and King Harold, as well as puppetry, by Tom McFaddon. Ellie Cestrone is the choreographer.

Tickets are £12 for adults, £6 for children and concessions and a family ticket at £30 for two adults and two children (under 16s).

