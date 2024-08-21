Halifax residents invited to amp up their ‘frenergy’ this September

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local friendship group, Halifax Oddfellows is inviting residents across the town to amp up their ‘frenergy’ this September by taking part in one of its special energy-boosting events for Friendship Month.

The non-profit group, made up of around 340 local members who are mostly older adults, says the events are being held to celebrate how good it feels to spend time in friendly company.

Debra Haley, Branch Secretary for Halifax Oddfellows, said: “We know it all sounds a bit playful, but ‘frenergy’ – the unique energy you get from friendship – is real.

“When you spend time with people you like, or you share a common purpose, it lifts your mood. They don’t need to be best friends, just people you get on with. We benefit from receiving frenergy, but we can also radiate it.”

Halifax Oddfellows members get together regularly to enjoy a range of events.

Friendship Month is the Oddfellows’ annual festival of friendship. The campaign, now in its 15th year, is held in September and encourages those looking to meet new people locally to give a community or social group a try, such as Halifax Oddfellows.

All six Friendship Month taster events being held by the group in September are free for those attending for the first time.

There are two group walks. The first is on Friday 6th, meeting at 10.55am in the Malt Shovel pub car park, followed by a pub lunch for those interested. The second leaves from Skircoat Moor on Thursday 26th at 11am.

Four taster events are running at it hall at 3 Coleridge Street. A Meet for Cake event is being held on Monday 2nd at 7.30pm, a Crafting with Friends session on Monday 9th at 7.30pm to make friendship bracelets and notelets, a Food and Film afternoon on Sunday 15th at 2pm and a history talk from the Mobile Police Museum on Monday 23rd at 7.30pm.

Dr Veronica Lamarche, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Psychology at The University of Essex.

Debra added: “We want to remind people about the feel-good factor of spending time in friendly company. These events are a perfect opportunity to top up your frenergy levels, and to give some back, too.”

Friend of the Oddfellows, psychologist Dr Veronica Lamarche explains how ‘frenergy’ works, saying how it can be shared in a variety of ways, from spending one-on-one time with a good pal, to simply being part of a group event such as a coffee morning or an outing.

Dr Lamarche, who is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Psychology at The University of Essex, said: “The energy boost we feel from spending time with friends is due in part to our thoughts and experiences being validated and understood.

“Even the smallest action can generate positive energy. Simply seeing someone do something nice for someone else, such as helping a stranger carry their shopping or serving a cup of tea, can provide a frenergy buzz.

“By taking part in conversations and being joyful you are building frenergy among those around you. But it doesn’t have to be so obvious. Your presence alone brings positivity to the group because it contributes to the shared goal and connection by being at the event.”

Debra concluded: “Newcomers are always welcome to join our friendly group. You can come along to have a chat and a laugh and to meet new people, you can help out, or you can relax, listen in and just enjoy being part of the gang. No matter what you do, you’re contributing to our collective feel-good frenergy.”

Halifax Oddfellows is one of 99 branches of the Oddfellows, which is one of the oldest and largest friendly societies in the UK.

The Society aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support. As well as its events, members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to take part in fundraising and volunteering initiatives.

To register an interest in attending one of Halifax Oddfellows’ Friendship Month events, or to find out more about the group and its activities, email [email protected] or call Debra on 07572 986452.

More information about the Oddfellows and Friendship Month can be found at www.friendshipmonth.com.

Dr Lemarche’s tips to amp up your frenergy

Everyone can share a little frenergy no matter who they are. Here, Dr Lamarche shares her tips on how you can amp up your frenergy this Friendship Month.

· New friends – heading to an Oddfellows taster event and making some new friends is a sure-fire way to cause the frenergy sparks to fly! Not only will you enjoy the feeling of being among others, but it could be the start of a great friendship.

· Collective effervescence – this is the energy and harmony derived from when you’re engaged in a shared uplifting experience. This could be something as simple as going to an Oddfellows coffee morning or going to a huge event like a sports match where you are supporting the same team.

· Do your bit – volunteering or doing something for someone else is a frenergy amplifier. Not only do you feel good for doing something positive, but the person on the receiving end of your efforts feels more energised and grateful. Even a person witnessing your kind action will get a buzz from it!

· Low-key actions – a simple gesture like smiling at someone or nodding your head will help those around you feel validated and share some frenergy.

· Spoken word – if you can’t meet in person, a phone or video call is the next best thing. Just because you aren’t in the same room doesn’t mean frenergy can’t radiate between you. Speaking to a friend provides you both with validation and support, as well giving you the opportunity to discuss things that interest you.

· Instant message – sending a text or tagging someone on social media can spark frenergy because you are letting that person know you are thinking of them.