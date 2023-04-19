Halifax RSPCA is set to open its doors on Bank Holiday Monday for furry friends event

The family fun day will take place on Monday, May 1, 12pm to 3pm at the RSPCA Animal Centre on Wade Street, Halifax.

The self-funded RSPCA Centre is inviting the local community to join them for some bank holiday fun, whilst providing the opportunity to meet some of the animals currently looking for homes too.

The branch hope the open day will raise vital funds to support their rehabilitation and rehoming work, whilst hopefully finding homes for the many unwanted and abandoned animals in their care.

The Wade Street Centre will be open from 12pm to 3pm with stalls, food and drink, games, interactive learning with their staff, lots of animals to meet.

If you would like to bring some donations for the animals, the Centre would be very grateful of items like kitten/cat food and dog toys.

