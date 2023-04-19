News you can trust since 1853
Halifax RSPCA is set to open its doors on Bank Holiday Monday for furry friends event

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch are celebrating our small fluffy animal companions with their Furry Friends Open Day this May bank holiday.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

The family fun day will take place on Monday, May 1, 12pm to 3pm at the RSPCA Animal Centre on Wade Street, Halifax.

The self-funded RSPCA Centre is inviting the local community to join them for some bank holiday fun, whilst providing the opportunity to meet some of the animals currently looking for homes too.

The branch hope the open day will raise vital funds to support their rehabilitation and rehoming work, whilst hopefully finding homes for the many unwanted and abandoned animals in their care.

Owl & SkunkOwl & Skunk
    The Wade Street Centre will be open from 12pm to 3pm with stalls, food and drink, games, interactive learning with their staff, lots of animals to meet.

    If you would like to bring some donations for the animals, the Centre would be very grateful of items like kitten/cat food and dog toys.

