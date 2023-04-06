Halifax RSPCA on lookout for adrenaline seekers to take on ROKT challenge and support cats in need

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch is joining forces with ROKT Foundation in Brighouse and inviting people to take on the Scratching Post Challenge. The challenge, taking place on 14 April, involves climbing Yorkshire’s highest indoor climbing wall with an optional abseil for those who dare. All funds raised through the challenge will go towards providing care for the cats and other animals at the centre.

The numbers of animals coming into the RSPCA has increased significantly due to the cost-of-living crisis and ongoing effects of the pandemic. With April also dubbed the start of kitten season when cats are most likely to give birth, funding is more important than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Moore, Fundraising Manager at RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford District branch said: “As the cost-of-living crisis continues to affect households up and down the country, we are sadly seeing more animals arriving at our centre. Dotty and Daisy are just two of the kitties we have staying with us at the moment, having recently been left in a box outside the animal centre with seven other cats that are also in our care.

Thrill seekers take on the wall

Most Popular

“The money you raise through the Scratching Post Challenge will directly support animals like Dotty and Daisy and means we are able to provide love, care and any treatments they might need while we find them their forever home.”

This is the second year that ROKT has partnered with the RSPCA to deliver this event. Last year’s event saw 23 animal lovers take on the wall, raising £1,984 for the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Kinsella, ROKT Foundation’s Director for Community & Business Engagement, said: “Anyone who’s ever seen their cat take on a scratching post (or a pair of curtains!) knows what good climbers they are. Cats love to climb and so do we, so this is a perfect partnership to raise funds for our local RSPCA branch.”

The Scratching Post Challenge will take place on Friday 14 April, 12pm to 4pm at ROKT in Brighouse.

Dotty the cat. Picture: Matt Radcliffe Photography

To sign up for the challenge or to find out more, please visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad