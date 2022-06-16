The event, which has now been running for over 22 years, helps to raise awareness and vital funds for the local RSPCA Animal Rehoming Centre on Wade Street, Halifax. The Centre cares for and rehomes up to 500 animals every year and is a self-funded, independent branch of the RSPCA.

K9 Party In The Park 2022 has fun for all the family and of course – your dog too! Featuring local trade stalls, games, rides, have-a-go agility, music, food, drink and the main event – a 23 class fun dog show, where dogs and their families can take part and hopefully win an official RSPCA rosette.

Flashback to K9 Party in the Park back in 2019.

Fay Gibbons, Digital Fundraiser said: “Our K9 Party In The Park event is something we’re really proud of. The dog show itself has been running for an incredible 22 years and it’s only getting bigger and better! There really is something for everyone to enjoy on the day and we love seeing our supporters having fun and getting those tails wagging! So pop the date in your diary now and make sure you don’t miss the best fun dog show in town!”

The event is free to attend, but donations are kindly received and the first 600 party-goers will receive a free goodie bag on the day.

Registration for the dog show opens from 11.30am and is just £2 per class. ‘Eyes That Melt Your Heart’, ‘Puppy Love’ and ‘Posh Paws’ are just a few examples of some of the classes that will be running on the day.

The charity encourages those who will be entering the dog show to download and fill in an online entry form from their website and bring it along with them on the day to help keep queues to a minimum. You’ll also be able to pay with both cash and card at the dog registration stand this year.

For anyone who can’t attend but would still like to enter the dog show, the charity has recently introduced a digital 23rd dog show class – Absent Friends – which is suitable for anyone who’s dog has passed over the rainbow bridge, can’t attend due to behavioural issues/old age or other reasons. This class can be entered via the branch’s website and winners will be announced and contacted by July 6.