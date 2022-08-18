Halifax RSPCA returns to Lindley for Happy Tails Dog Show
The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch and FOCAL Community Centre are holding a family fun dog show in September.
Happy Tails will take place on Reinwood Rec, Lindley, near Huddersfield on September 3 from 12pm to 4pm.
The event will feature a 10-class dog show, Have a go Agility, stalls, rides and refreshments.
Lauren Moore, RSPCA Fundraising Manager said: “We can’t believe it’s been a whole year since we created Happy Tails and we’re so excited to be back again. Last year’s event had a great buzz throughout the day and it was amazing to meet all the dogs and their families! Happy Tails is about getting the local community together to celebrate all things dogs and we hope this year will be no different!’’
The event is free to attend with dog show classes just £1.50 each to enter and Have a Go Agility hosted by Springers Dog Agility & Flyball Club.
For details visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/events