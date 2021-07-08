Halifax RSPCA to hold first fun dog show this July in over 18 months

The event will go ahead on Saturday, July 24 from 12pm - 3pm, with 10 fun dog show classes to enter and a variety of stalls and games for all the family to enjoy.

Fay Gibbons, Digital Fundraiser said “We looking forward to hosting our first fun dog show since Covid-19 brought our events calendar to a halt.

"We’re back with lots of fun for all the family and we’ve got classes suitable for all dogs - from puppies to golden oldies and more.

"So if you’re looking for something fun to do to start off the Summer Holidays, then be sure to join us this July 24 - we can’t wait to say hello to our supporters in person again and we’re sure it’ll be an amazing day!”

The event is free to attend, with dog show classes costing just £2 to enter and all funds raised at the event will go directly to the Wade Street Animal Centre.

The local, independent RSPCA branch is hoping to raise vital funds after struggling through the Covid-19 Pandemic, whilst also raising awareness of the welfare work they do in the Halifax Huddersfield, Bradford and district areas.