Halifax RSPCA to hold first Super Small Animal Open Day in over 18 months

The event will take place on Sunday, August 15, 12pm - 3pm at their RSPCA Animal Centre on Wade Street, Halifax.

The charity is inviting the local community to join them for some family fun, to meet their residents and help raise vital funds for their self-funded, local Animal Centre after an incredibly tough year.

Digital Fundraiser Fay Gibbons said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and see all of our fabulous supporters in person again this August 15th! We’ve got lots of fun planned for the day with stalls, games and even the chance to meet some of the furry friends we have looking for homes.

"It’s been a tough year for us as a charity with all the restrictions and lockdowns - but we’re so grateful that things are starting to open up again and we can hold events with our amazing supporters!’’