Halifax RSPCA to hold K9 Party In The Park this September on its 21st Anniversary

This year marks the event’s 21st anniversary, and boasts an impressive 21 different classes for dogs and their owners to enter in on the day.

The local and self-funding branch of the RSPCA are delighted to be back holding events for the local community after the Covid-19 Pandemic caused all fundraisers to be cancelled for over 18 months.

K9 Party In The Park promises to be wags of the fun for all the family and the charity hope to raise vital funds to help them recover after a financially challenging year due to the virus.

Fay Gibbons, Events Coordinator said: “K9 Party In The Park is our biggest event of the year, attracting over 700 dogs throughout the day!

"It’s always very exciting for us - but it’s going to be extra special this year as we’ve been away for two years and we’ve missed all of our fabulous supporters and their dogs so much! We’ve even got a special digital class this year called ‘Absent Friends’ which is available to enter for anyone who can’t attend on the day.

"We hope everyone will help us celebrate the 21st anniversary of our K9 Party and this year it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before – so pop the date in your diary now and we’ll see you on Sunday September 5."

The event will feature a large ‘Have-a-go Agility’ area from the Springers Agility Team, a variety of food and drink stalls (including alcoholic beverages from Gintopia) and an array of local trade stalls and games – all alongside the 21 class fun dog show.

The event is free to attend, but entry into the dog show is £2 per class.

Dog Show registration begins from 11.30am and anyone interested in taking part can download, print off and fill in a registration form to speed up entry on the day.