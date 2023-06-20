Halifax RSPCA's K9 Party in the Park is set to return this weekend - here's what visitors can expect

The event will take place on Sunday, July 2 from 11am to 5pm and feature annual 21 class fun dog show as well as stalls, games and rides.

The popular event has been running for over three decades and as each year goes by, it gets bigger and better with hundreds of dogs attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fay Gibbons, RSPCA Marketing and Communications Officer, said: “We’re always touched by how many families and dogs join us at K9 Party In the Park and every year there seems to be more and more!

THE RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch will be back at Manor Heath Park in Halifax for K9 Party In The Park 2023

Most Popular

"We absolutely love meeting our local community and their canine companions, so we thought it would be sensible to start the show a little earlier for anyone entering our dog show.

“It's not just the dog show that’s getting bigger and better either, we’ve got lots of exciting additions this year too.

"From our zen zone to the doggy photo booth area, a huge variety of local trade stalls, more delicious food/drink vendors than ever before and we’re thrilled to be hosting a huge dog art canvas from Everybody Gallery, where you dogs paw prints could be a part of the art.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is free to attend, but donations are kindly welcomed and the first 600 party-goers will receive a free goodie bag on the day.

K9 Party In The Park 2023 will take place at Manor Heath Park

The dog show can be entered from 11am and is £2 per class.

The charity encourages those entering the dog show to download and fill in an online entry form from their website and bring it along with them on the day to help keep queuing to a minimum.

Visitors will also be able to pay by cash and card at the dog registration stand this year.

The charity is also running their digital dog show class, which is suitable for anyone who’s dog has passed over the rainbow bridge, can’t attend due to behavioural issues/old age or any reason at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad