Halifax school holiday events: Skating rink will return to The Piece Hall this Easter
The Piece Hall is again hosting a roller skating rink during the Easter holidays.
There will be children's, adults' and mixed sessions – and skate classes with two professional skaters – between Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 16.
On the Friday and Saturday nights, the rink will be turned into a roller disco with DJ Joe Burns providing the tunes.
For prices and how to book, visit The Piece Hall website at https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/culture/
The Piece Hall is also holding a family Easter trail and an egg-decorating workshop.