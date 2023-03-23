Halifax school holiday events: Skating rink will return to The Piece Hall this Easter

There will be children's, adults' and mixed sessions – and skate classes with two professional skaters – between Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 16.

On the Friday and Saturday nights, the rink will be turned into a roller disco with DJ Joe Burns providing the tunes.

For prices and how to book, visit The Piece Hall website at https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/culture/

The rink is returning

